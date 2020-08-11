Hoa Phat Steel Pipe’s exports rise in Jan-July, gets first sheet order for Thailand

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 18:00:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based leading steel pipe manufacturer Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Ltd. has announced that it sold 422,300 mt of steel pipes in the January-July period of the current year despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, while its export volume amounted to 10,800 mt in the same period, increasing by 16 percent year on year. It exported products to the US, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Southeast Asia in the given period.

In the same period, Hoa Phat's steel sheet unit also recorded positive results with an export order for over 10,000 mt to the Thai market.

In July alone, Hoa Phat Steel Pipe’s domestic steel pipe sales rose by seven percent year on year to 75,200 mt. The northern region had the highest growth rate in sales of 18 percent, followed by the southern region with 9.3 percent. The company maintained its leading position in the domestic market with a 32 percent share.

The company said that it has invested in improving product quality and introducing new products, especially pipes with super large diameter, adding that these products have been widely used for many projects across the country. Hoa Phat Steel Pipe noted that this made a significant contribution to the increase in the company’s sales volume in the January-July period of the year.