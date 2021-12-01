Hegang cooperates with US-based TMS to set up scrap processing center

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 15:05:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On November 23, the Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group (Hegang) and US-based TMS Group inked a cooperation agreement on setting up a scrap processing center in a video call.

Accordingly, Hegang will set up a joint venture with TMS, relying on its influence in the domestic market and using the professional technology and advanced experience in scrap recovery and processing management of the latter company, to provide integrated solutions for scrap recovery, processing, logistics, finance and trade, and technical support for Chinese metallurgical enterprises.