﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Hebei Province cuts steelmaking capacity in 2016-20, to improve efficiency in 2021-25

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:34:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Hebei Province eliminated 82.124 million mt of crude steel capacity and 31.444 million mt of coking capacity in the 2016-2020 period, as announced by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Hebei Province. Meanwhile, the steelmaking capacity near coastal harbors and in resource-rich areas accounted for 87 percent of the overall capacity in Hebei Province.

At the same time, in the 2018-2020 period, Hebei Province completed 1,058 ultra-low emission transformation projects in the steel and coking industries.

By 2025, 30 percent of Hebei Province’s steel and other key industries will have achieved the targeted industrial energy efficiency levels.


Tags: crude steel  Far East  China  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Dec

China’s crude steel output and usage to drop by 3.3% and 5.5% in 2021
27 Dec

CISA mills’ daily steel output resumes decline in mid-Dec, stocks still rise
22 Dec

Handan to cut crude steel output by 30 percent during Jan 1-Mar 15
22 Dec

China’s crude steel output in 2021 to drop by over 20 million mt from 2020
08 Dec

CISA mills’ daily steel output down further in late Nov, stocks fall 4.36%