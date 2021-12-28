Hebei Province cuts steelmaking capacity in 2016-20, to improve efficiency in 2021-25

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:34:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Hebei Province eliminated 82.124 million mt of crude steel capacity and 31.444 million mt of coking capacity in the 2016-2020 period, as announced by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Hebei Province. Meanwhile, the steelmaking capacity near coastal harbors and in resource-rich areas accounted for 87 percent of the overall capacity in Hebei Province.

At the same time, in the 2018-2020 period, Hebei Province completed 1,058 ultra-low emission transformation projects in the steel and coking industries.

By 2025, 30 percent of Hebei Province’s steel and other key industries will have achieved the targeted industrial energy efficiency levels.