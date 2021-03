Tuesday, 02 March 2021 14:32:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to around 110,000 units, up around 200 percent year on year, hitting the highest historical level in a month of February, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

From April last year up to and including February this year, heavy truck sales in China in each month have hit the highest historical level for each month.