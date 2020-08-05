﻿
English
Heavy truck sales in China up 89 percent in July

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:25:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to around 140,000 units, up 89 percent year on year, while down 16 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. In the January-July period this year, heavy truck sales in China totaled 959,200 units, up 31 percent year on year.

Heavy truck sales in July recorded a high year-on-year growth of 89 percent following the strong increases observed in April, May and June this year, and this rising trend will likely continue during the remainder of the current year.


