Handan to implement production restriction measures during April 21-June 30

Friday, 23 April 2021 10:33:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Handan municipal government, the second steel production hub in Hebei province, issued Production Regulation Plan for Key Industries in the second quarter this year, calling on steelmakers to implement production restriction measures during April 21 to June 30 this year. In particular, the converter below 100 mt, the blast furnace below 1,000 cubic meters and sintering machines below 130 square meters will implement production restrictions in priority.

The estimated average daily production losses in Handan for wire rod, steel plate and HRC will amount to 8,700 mt, 6,500 mt and 5,600 mt.