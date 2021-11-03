﻿
English
Handan implements stricter output cuts on steel mills during Nov 1-7

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 14:16:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Handan, a major steel production hub located in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, has imposed stricter production cuts on steel mills as of 18:00 on November 1, which will last until 08:00 on November 7.

The move is aimed at easing weather-influenced air pollution during the given period and comes after the city finished implementing steel production curbs in September and October to control crude steel output, in line with China’s overall target to keep 2021 crude steel output within the level seen in 2020.

The daily iron-smelting volume in Handan during the period in question may fall by 89,800 mt.

Handan is a major steel production base for steel plate, hot rolled coil and wire rod, which means plate and HRC outputs may be impacted more.


