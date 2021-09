Handan cuts 8.086 million mt of steelmaking capacity in 2017-21

Friday, 03 September 2021 14:44:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



The municipal government of Handan in the Chinese province of Hebei has announced that it has eliminated 8.086 million mt of steelmaking capacity, 8.85 million mt of iron-smelting capacity, 8.76 million mt of coal production capacity and 7.282 million mt of coke production capacity during the period from 2017 to 2021, contributing to high-quality development in Handan.

