Handan city issues production control plans for key industries on Feb 21-Mar 31

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 15:57:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The municipal government of Handan city in China’s Hebei Province issued its production control plans for major local industries during the February 21-March 31 period, aiming to effectively improve the air quality in the city.

During the February 21-March 14 period, production plans will follow the production plan for the heating season in 2021-2022. During the March 15-31 period, the steel enterprises with an A performance rating, which have completed the ultra-low emission transformation and use scrap to produce steel, may adopt emission reduction measures independently, the steel enterprises with a B performance rating will reduce output by 30 percent, while steel enterprises with a C performance rating will cut output by 35 percent, and steel companies with a D performance rating will decrease output by 50 percent. (New enterprises will adopt the measures for companies with a C performance rating).