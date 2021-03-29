﻿
Habaş to be new owner of Honda’s Turkish plant

Monday, 29 March 2021 14:40:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based automobile manufacturer Honda Türkiye, a subsidiary of Japanese carmaker Honda, has announced that its plant in Gebze will be handed over to Turkey-based Habaş Group. The transfer will take place after September 2021.

In 2019, Honda had announced that it will stop production at the plant this year. The company has been operating in Turkey since 1992.

Meanwhile, Honda will also stop production in Europe, including at its plant in the UK, handing its British plant over to the UK-based Panattoni in 2022, as SteelOrbis has learned.


