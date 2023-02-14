Grupo Simec’s net profit falls 47.8 percent in Q4 2022

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 21:45:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexican steel company Grupo Simec, with operations also in the United States and Brazil, registered a 47.8 percent drop in its net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022, totaling MXN 602 million, around $31.6 million (considering today’s exchange rate), according to the financial balance sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

The drop in net income was attributed to several factors: sales volume decreased 2.7 percent to 535,000 metric tons (mt); average prices decreased 11.4 percent to MXN 20,748/mt ($1,087/mt); and a 22.7 percent increase in operating expenses.

These factors caused a 36.9 percent drop in operating income, which reduced the operating margin from 24.5 percent in Q4 2021 to 18.0 percent in Q4 2022. EBITDA decreased 34.0 percent to MXN 2,277 million ($119.3 million).

Simec's plants in the United States and Brazil contributed 42 percent of the company's total sales in Q4, with the equivalent of $244.1 million. Sales in Mexico contributed 58 percent with $337.7 million.