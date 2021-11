Tuesday, 02 November 2021 20:51:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Grupo Simec saw its net profit in Q3 rise 230 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 3.31 billion ($159.7 million), the company said while releasing its quarterly results.

Net revenues in Q3 increased 46 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 14.12 billion ($680.8 million). EBITDA in Q3 grew 110 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 3.97 billion ($191.6 million). Steel sales volumes in Q3 reached 585,000 mt, 13.4 percent down, year-over-year.

USD = MXN 20.74 (Nov. 2)