﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Grupo Simec sees net profit increase 38 percent in Q1

Monday, 03 May 2021 00:30:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican steelmaker Grupo Simec said net profit in Q1 this year rose 38 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 2.64 billion ($131 million). EBITDA in Q1 surged 104 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 3.11 billion ($154.2 million).

Grupo Simec said net revenues in Q1 this year reached MXN 13.3 billion ($661.9 million), 57 percent up, year-over-year. Steel sales volumes in Q1 this year rose 9.6 percent, year-over-year, to 682,000 mt.

The company reported a gross profit of MXN 3.30 billion ($163.5 million), 114 percent up, year-over-year.


Tags: Mexico  North America  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  May

AHMSA posts another net loss in Q1
28  Apr

Ternium sees revenues in Mexico increase in Q1
26  Apr

Mexican economic activity declines 4 percent in February
19  Apr

Mexican industrial output decreases 3.1 percent in February
08  Apr

Mexican auto production and domestic sales increase in March