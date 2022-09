Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:22:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s eight industrial sectors categorized as ‘core’ recorded a slower growth rate of 4.5 percent in July this year, down from 13.2 percent in June, according to data released by the ministry of commerce on Thursday, September 1.

Six of the industries - coal, steel, cement, refinery products, electricity and fertilizers recorded positive growth in July, the ministry statement said.

Crude oil output declined 3.8 percent and natural gas output fell 0.3 percent in July, year on year.