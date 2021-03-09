﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Greensill’s financial difficulties threaten UK steel industry

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 11:53:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based financial services company Greensill Capital has filed for administration claiming severe financial distress and that it is no longer able to pay its debts, according to media reports. US-based investment group Apollo Global Management is expected to make a deal to acquire parts of Greensill.

Greensill is the main lender to UK-based global industrial leader GFG Alliance, parent company of UK-based Liberty Steel. Under any deal, Apollo Global Management will not finance GFG, putting the company at risk as it has relied on Greensill for around $5 billion worth of funding used to pay its suppliers. GFG’s exposure could have a big impact on the UK steel industry and the company’s 5,000 employees.

It is reported that GFG Alliance’s operations continue as normal and it is carrying out negotiations with financial institutions that can help diversify its funding.


Tags: UK  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

British Steel to build more sustainable future with Jingye’s backing
10  Mar

Unemployment in Turkey falls to 12.2% in Jan compared to Dec
03  Mar

Automotive sales in Turkey up 37.4 percent in January-February
02  Mar

Turkey’s Kaptan to expand product portfolio with new wire rod mill
02  Mar

Turkey’s Kardemir reports increased sales revenues for 2020