Greensill’s financial difficulties threaten UK steel industry

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 11:53:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based financial services company Greensill Capital has filed for administration claiming severe financial distress and that it is no longer able to pay its debts, according to media reports. US-based investment group Apollo Global Management is expected to make a deal to acquire parts of Greensill.

Greensill is the main lender to UK-based global industrial leader GFG Alliance, parent company of UK-based Liberty Steel. Under any deal, Apollo Global Management will not finance GFG, putting the company at risk as it has relied on Greensill for around $5 billion worth of funding used to pay its suppliers. GFG’s exposure could have a big impact on the UK steel industry and the company’s 5,000 employees.

It is reported that GFG Alliance’s operations continue as normal and it is carrying out negotiations with financial institutions that can help diversify its funding.