Greece’s TITAN Group to collaborate with thyssenkrupp on carbon capture project

Greece-based cement and building materials producer TITAN Group has announced that it has joined forces with German steelmaker thyssenkrupp for its large-scale carbon capture project IFESTOS in Athens.

Considered one of Europe’s largest carbon capture projects, IFESTOS will be implemented near TITAN’s Kamari plant, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions and of producing 3 million mt of carbon-free cement per year.

Accordingly, thyssenkrupp Polysius, a subsidiary of thyssenkrupp that specializes in plant and equipment manufacturing for the cement and ore industries, will modernize the Kamari plant by integrating an oxyfuel system into the kiln lines. The oxyfuel and cryogenic technologies will capture 98.5 percent of the plant’s carbon emissions, cutting emissions by more than 1.9 million mt per year.

The plant is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2029.