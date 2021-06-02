﻿
English
Governor meets president of Brazil’s highest court to discuss Mariana settlement

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 23:54:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The governor of Minas Gerais state, Romeu Zema, met with the president of Brazil’s highest court, the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Luiz Fux, to discuss a settlement for the Mariana disaster.

The Mariana iron ore dam collapse in November 2015 killed 19 people and halted output at pellets producer Samarco, which is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton. According to media reports, this is Zema’s second meeting with STF’s president, Luiz Fux.

Authorities seek to ink a deal like the Brumadinho arrangement, in which Vale agreed to pay BRL 37.6 billion ($7.4 billion) to fund socioeconomic and socioenvironmental projects, as reported by SteelOrbis.

The conversations between Zema and Fux are separate from works of the Renova Foundation, which was set up to pay for indemnities and compensations.   


