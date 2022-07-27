﻿
Goldman Sachs: Real estate crisis in China to cause iron ore prices to fall

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 15:19:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based investment bank Goldman Sachs has stated that there will be an excess supply of iron ore in the second half of the year due to the real estate crisis in China, and the excess supply will lead to a sharp fall in prices, as reported by Bloomberg. The outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic in many regions of China have negatively affected the real estate market, while tight liquidity has also weakened the support for the market, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The bank expects an excess supply 67 million mt of iron ore for the rest of this year due to the slowdown in the real estate sector and the sharp decrease in steel demand from countries outside China.

As a result of the expectations of excess supply, Goldman Sachs has lowered its three-month iron ore price target from $90/mt to $70/mt and its six-month price target has been cut to $85/mt from $110/mt. The bank added that conditions in the iron ore market are unlikely to worsen as badly as in 2014-2015 when the market saw prices fall to $38/mt.


