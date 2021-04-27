Goa-based Mandovi Pellets to resume production

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 12:15:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Mandovi Pellets Limited, part of Chowgule Group, will resume production at its iron ore pellet plant located in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, a company official said on Tuesday, April 27.

The plant had been shuttered down since 2012 when the Indian Supreme Court banned iron ore mining operations in the state, holding that the renewal of mining leases outside of the auction route was illegal.

The official said that production of the pellet plant will be resumed with orders booked for 1.5 million mt. He added that, with iron ore mining still shut in Goa, the pellet plant will source its raw materials from states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

“The restart of operations strengthens our group’s renewed focus on mining and resource verticals where we hope to grow in leaps and bounds,” Padma Chowgule, managing director of Chowgule Group, said.