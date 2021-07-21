﻿
English
Goa government signs MoU with MECL to identify new iron ore blocks and resume mining operations

Wednesday, 21 July 2021 09:49:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of western Indian coastal state of Goa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with state run Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) to identify new iron ore blocks in the region as a step to resume mining, a government official said on Wednesday, July 21.

He said that since iron ore extraction in existing mines in Goa had been forced to halt operations following a ban imposed by Supreme Court verdict of 2018, the state government was attempting to get mining restarted in the state in new blocks to be identified by MECL as per the new MoU.

Once new iron ore blocks are identified by MECL, the state government will put the assets up for auctioning following which successful bidders could start mining operations in these blocks, the official said.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon


