Goa government prohibits road transportation of iron ore during monsoon season

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 11:10:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the western Indian coastal state of Goa has prohibited transportation of iron ore by trucks during the current monsoon season to “prevent untoward incidents”, a government statement said on Tuesday, June 15.

“Transportation of iron ore by road during the monsoon rainy season may jeopardize the safety of citizens using the road network in the vicinity of mining areas,” the statement said.

The transportation of iron ore by road will remain prohibited until further order from the government, the government order said.

It may be noted that iron ore mining in Goa has remained suspended for the last three years following an order of India’s Supreme Court. However, transportation of some volumes of iron ore continues in the region as part of support services of the state government’s periodic e-auction of iron ore lying idle at pitheads and consumption of medium-scale steel mills in the region.