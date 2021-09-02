﻿
GM to halt auto production in North America due to chip shortage

Thursday, 02 September 2021 23:24:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

General Motors announced today it will temporarily halt production at six North American factories as a result of the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Affected US-based plants include Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wentzville, Missouri; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Lansing, Michigan. Four other factories in Canada and Mexico will also halt production for several weeks.

According to news reports, the production halt will primarily affect GM’s pickup trucks and SUVs. The company also had to temporarily halt production for two weeks in April 2021.


