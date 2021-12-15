Global stainless steel output up 16.9 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:39:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the third quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output decreased by 3.8 percent quarter on quarter to 13.95 million mt, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in the first nine months this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 16.9 percent year on year, amounting to 42.98 million mt.

According to the ISSF data, in the first nine months this year stainless crude steel production increased by 8.8 percent in China, by 25.6 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, by 16.1 percent in the US, and by 17.9 percent in Europe, all compared with the first nine months of 2020.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):