Global stainless steel output up 16.9 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:39:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the third quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output decreased by 3.8 percent quarter on quarter to 13.95 million mt, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in the first nine months this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 16.9 percent year on year, amounting to 42.98 million mt.

According to the ISSF data, in the first nine months this year stainless crude steel production increased by 8.8 percent in China, by 25.6 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, by 16.1 percent in the US, and by 17.9 percent in Europe, all compared with the first nine months of 2020.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

Q-o-q change

 

Y-o-y change

(%)

2021-Q3

2021-Q2

(%)

2021 Jan-Sept

2020 Jan-Sept

Europe

1,586

1,919

-17.3

5,413

4,590

17.9

US

552

654

-15.6

1,830

1,575

16.1

China

7,588

8,045

-5.6

23,831

21,904

8.8

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

2,044

1,845

10.7

5,769

4,593

25.6

Others

2,184

2,052

6.4

6,137

4,092

50.0

TOTAL

13,954

14,514

-3.8

42,980

36,754

16.9

