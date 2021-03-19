﻿
English
Global stainless crude steel output decreases by 2.5 percent in 2020

Friday, 19 March 2021 12:43:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the fourth quarter last year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 4.3 percent quarter on quarter to 14.12 million mt, while increasing by 13.7 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in 2020 world stainless crude steel output fell by 2.5 percent year on year, amounting to 50.89 million mt.

According to the ISSF data, in 2020 stainless crude steel production increased by 2.5 percent in China, while decreasing by 18.6 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, and moved down by 17.3 percent in the US and by 7.1 percent in Europe, all compared to 2019.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

 Quarter

 

Total

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020

y-o-y
(%)

Europe

1,812

1,370

1,421

1,719

6,323

-7.1

USA

627

450

499

568

2,144

-17.3

China

5,989

7,455

8,460

8,236

30,139

2.5

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,886

1,080

1,627

1,837

6,429

-18.6

Others

1,322

1,250

1,520

1,765

5,857

6.0

TOTAL

11,636

11,605

13,526

14,125

50,892

-2.5

