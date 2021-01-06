﻿
English
Global manganese ore and manganese alloys output down in November

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 17:10:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, the global manganese market failed to strengthen mostly due to continuing slack demand from steel mills.

According to the International Manganese Institute (IMnI), in November the world’s silicomanganese output declined by 4.5 percent month on month to 1.5 million mt. Meanwhile, the global output of high carbon ferromanganese (HC FeMn) and refined ferromanganese (LC FeMn and MC FeMn) in November amounted to 326,000 mt and 110,000 mt, respectively, slightly contracting by 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent, both month on month.

In the meantime, the output of manganese ore in November declined by 3.3 percent month on month to 1.828 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.
The only exception to the downward trend was global manganese metal production, which rose by 2.4 percent month on month to 132,000 mt in November.


