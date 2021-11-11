Global agreement at COP 26 targets zero-emission vehicles by 2040

Thursday, 11 November 2021 14:54:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

At the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), the Glasgow memorandum for zero-emission vehicles was signed by 33 countries, including the UK, Turkey, India, Canada and the Netherlands. More than 100 signatories joined the memorandum of understanding, including 11 auto producers such as Ford Motor and Mercedes-Benz.

According to the memorandum, the parties will work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero-emission globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets.

Meanwhile, financial institutions, including Aviva, have confirmed that they will support the transition to zero-emission vehicles by making capital and financial products available for consumers and manufacturers.