﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Germany’s Klöckner posts lower sales revenues for Q1, expects higher shipments and sales for Q2

Monday, 13 May 2024 12:18:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Klöckner & Co., Germany-based steel and non-ferrous metals producer and distributor, has announced its interim financial results for the first quarter this year.

Accordingly, in the first quarter this year, the company registered a net loss of €32 million, compared to a net loss of €8 million in the same period last year, while its sales revenue came to €1.74 billion, declining by 5.6 percent due to price movements, both on year-on-year basis. On the other hand, the company’s EBITDA was €37 million compared to €70 million in the same quarter last year.

“We achieved a solid result at the beginning of the year and reached an important milestone when we completed the sale of parts of our European distribution business. We can now focus our resources on the profitable high-growth business operations in Europe and North America and continue to expand our position in these key markets,” Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co, stated.

Klöckner & Co. said it expects that its shipments and sales will record considerable growth in the second quarter of the year. The company also expects EBITDA in the range of €30-70 million in the same quarter and positive cash flow in the first half of 2024.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Germany’s Klöckner registers net loss in 2023, expects recovery in 2024

14 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp posts net loss in FY 2022-23, expects net profit for FY 2023-24

23 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter’s posts lower financial results for Jan-Sept amid greater economic challenges

14 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter posts lower sales revenues for H1 amid reduced shipment volumes and prices

14 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp sees higher net profit and lower sales revenue in Q3

14 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter posts lower sales revenues for Q1 amid lower shipments

15 May | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp posts net loss for Q2, inks hydrogen partnership deal

12 May | Steel News

Salzgitter’s net profit nearly doubles in 2022

27 Mar | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp posts lower net profit for Q1, expects lower earnings for FY 2022-23

15 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp posts net profit in FY 2021-22

18 Nov | Steel News