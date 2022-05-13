Germany’s ESF Elbe-Stahlwerke Feralpi to install new long rolling mill

Friday, 13 May 2022 11:55:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new long-product rolling mill for the German steel producer ESF Elbe-Stahlwerke Feralpi to be installed at its Riesa plant in northeastern Germany. The new mill will be connected directly to the existing continuous caster by a 300-m hot-charge roller table to avoid the traditional gas heating furnace, using only induction heating for zero CO2 direct emissions, and a new-generation in-line billet welder will be installed to perform endless rolling. The new mill will enable ESF to produce eight-ton spooled coils, the heaviest coiled bars in the world for profiles from 8 to 25 mm, and it is scheduled to be started up by the second quarter of 2024.

“Not only can we offer a wider and deeper range of products with even better quality, but we will also be adding value to the entire sector in terms of economy and environment. The eight-ton coils will be an advantage for customers whose production processes will be more efficient and generate less scrap. For Feralpi, this investment will lead to lower costs to operate and manage the production process and we will be able to produce steel with a lighter carbon footprint in line with the purpose of our group,” Giuseppe Pasini, chairman of Feralpi Group said.