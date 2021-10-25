﻿
English
German crude steel output rises by 16.1 percent in January-September

Monday, 25 October 2021 12:28:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 10.7 percent year on year to 3.34 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-September period this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 16.1 percent year on year to 29.90 million mt. The recovery in Germany’s crude steel production continued in the third quarter: however, problems in the global supply chain and rising energy costs also entail increasing risks for the steel industry.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.01 million mt in September this year, up 11.6 percent, while in the January-September period it increased by 17.6 percent to 18.89 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 10.8 percent to 2.96 million mt in September, while rising by 17.8 percent to 26.54 million mt in the first nine months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.


