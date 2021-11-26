﻿
German crude steel output rises by 15.1 percent in January-October

Friday, 26 November 2021 10:55:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by seven percent year on year to 3.65 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-October period this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 15.1 percent year on year to 33.56 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.29 million mt in October this year, up 10.5 percent, while in the January-October period it increased by 16.8 percent to 21.19 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 1.4 percent to 3.05 million mt in October, while rising by 15.5 percent to 29.59 million mt in the first 10 months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.


