﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German crude steel output rises by 13.5 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 11:28:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 0.3 percent year on year to 3.36 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-November period this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 13.5 percent year on year to 36.92 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.20 million mt in November this year, up 5.1 percent, while in the January-November period it increased by 15.6 percent to 23.39 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 4.3 percent to 2.79 million mt in November, while rising by 14.4 percent to 32.38 million mt in the first 11 months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.


Tags: Germany  European Union  raw mat  crude steel  pig iron  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Dec

Wuppermann to convert strip galvanizing process to carbon neutral by 2025
02 Dec

Su Changyong: “China to maintain its position as world's steel manufacturing and consumption center”
26 Nov

German steel recyclers: Scrap usage in Germany rises, industry faces delivery bottlenecks
26 Nov

German crude steel output rises by 15.1 percent in January-October
22 Nov

Japanese crude steel output up 1% in October from September