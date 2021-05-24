German crude steel output increases by nine percent in January-April

Monday, 24 May 2021 11:49:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 31.5 percent year on year to 3.36 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl) In the January-April this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by nine percent year on year to 13.57 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.09 million mt in April this year, up 27.1 percent, while in the January-April period it increased by 8.2 percent to 8.57 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 35.0 percent to 2.96 million mt in April, while rising by 11.3 percent to 12.17 million mt in the first four months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.