German crude steel output increases by 18.8 percent in January-July

In July this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 24.7 percent year on year to 3.02 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-July period this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 18.8 percent year on year to 20.64 million mt. However, the country’s crude steel production in the first seven months of the year was still below the level of 2018.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.93 million mt in July this year, up 25.0 percent, while in the January-July period it increased by 20.0 percent to 14.95 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 23.8 percent to 2.81 million mt in July, while rising by 20.9 percent to 21.11 million mt in the first seven months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.