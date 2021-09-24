﻿
English
German crude steel output increases by 16.9 percent in January-August

Friday, 24 September 2021 10:05:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 3.4 percent year on year to 2.92 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). The upward trend in Germany’s crude steel production continued in August, but the pace has lost momentum. In the January-August period this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 16.9 percent year on year to 26.56 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.94 million mt in August this year, up seven percent, while in the January-August period it increased by 18.3 percent to 16.89 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 2.9 percent to 2.47 million mt in August, while rising by 18.7 percent to 23.57 million mt in the first seven months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.


