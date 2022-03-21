German crude steel output increases by 1.1 percent in January-February

Monday, 21 March 2022 16:31:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 3.8 percent year on year to 3.21 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-February this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 1.1 percent year on year to 6.47 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.98 million mt in February this year, up 1.4 percent, while in the January-February period it decreased by 1.1 percent to 4.11 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 1.4 percent to 2.82 million mt in February, while falling by one percent to 5.77 million mt in the first two months this year, both compared to the same period of the previous year.