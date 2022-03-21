﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 1.1 percent in January-February

Monday, 21 March 2022 16:31:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 3.8 percent year on year to 3.21 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-February this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 1.1 percent year on year to 6.47 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.98 million mt in February this year, up 1.4 percent, while in the January-February period it decreased by 1.1 percent to 4.11 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 1.4 percent to 2.82 million mt in February, while falling by one percent to 5.77 million mt in the first two months this year, both compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: crude steel  pig iron  raw mat  Germany  European Union  steelmaking 

Similar articles

25 Jan

German crude steel output rises by 12.3 percent in 2021
21 Dec

German crude steel output rises by 13.5 percent in January-November
26 Nov

German crude steel output rises by 15.1 percent in January-October
25 Oct

German crude steel output rises by 16.1 percent in January-September
24 Sep

German crude steel output increases by 16.9 percent in January-August
24 Aug

German crude steel output increases by 18.8 percent in January-July
26 Jul

German crude steel output increases by 18.1 percent in H1
23 Jun

German crude steel output increases by 14.8 percent in January-May
24 May

German crude steel output increases by nine percent in January-April
27 Apr

German crude steel output increases by 3.2 percent in Q1