﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 3.7 percent in January-March

Friday, 22 April 2022 11:06:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 11.8 percent year on year to 3.33 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-March this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 3.7 percent year on year to 9.8 million mt. The federation stated that the data reflects the first effects of the war in Ukraine and the dramatic situation in the energy markets.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.04 million mt in March this year, down 12.3 percent, while in the January-March period it decreased by 5.1 percent to 6.15 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 13.1 percent to 2.93 million mt in March, while falling by 5.4 percent to 8.7 million mt in the first three months this year, both compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: crude steel pig iron raw mat Germany European Union steelmaking 

Similar articles

20 May

German crude steel output decreases by three percent in January-April
21 Mar

German crude steel output increases by 1.1 percent in January-February
25 Jan

German crude steel output rises by 12.3 percent in 2021
21 Dec

German crude steel output rises by 13.5 percent in January-November
26 Nov

German crude steel output rises by 15.1 percent in January-October
25 Oct

German crude steel output rises by 16.1 percent in January-September
24 Sep

German crude steel output increases by 16.9 percent in January-August
24 Aug

German crude steel output increases by 18.8 percent in January-July
26 Jul

German crude steel output increases by 18.1 percent in H1
23 Jun

German crude steel output increases by 14.8 percent in January-May