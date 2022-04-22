German crude steel output decreases by 3.7 percent in January-April

Friday, 22 April 2022 12:36:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 11.8 percent year on year to 3.33 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-April this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 3.7 percent year on year to 9.8 million mt. The federation stated that the data reflects the first effects of the war in Ukraine and the dramatic situation in the energy markets.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.04 million mt in April this year, down 12.3 percent, while in the January-April period it decreased by 5.1 percent to 6.15 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 13.1 percent to 2.93 million mt in April, while falling by 5.4 percent to 8.7 million mt in the first four months this year, both compared to the same period of the previous year.