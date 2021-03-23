﻿
English
German crude steel output decreases by 2.6 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 11:22:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 10.4 percent year on year to 3.09 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). The cautious upward trend of the previous few months did not continue in February. In the January-February this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 2.6 percent year on year to 6.40 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.95 million mt in February this year, down 8.4 percent, while in the January-February period it decreased by 0.5 percent to 4.15 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 5.9 percent to 2.78 million mt in February, while rising by 1.8 percent to 5.83 million mt in the first two months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.


Tags: steelmaking  crude steel  pig iron  raw mat  Germany  European Union


