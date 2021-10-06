German court extends period to analyze lawsuit against TUV SUD over Brumadinho

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:26:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Three judges in Munich, Germany, decided to extend their analysis of a lawsuit against audit company TUV SUD over Vale’s Brumadinho dam tragedy, which killed over 270 people in January 2019. The judges will have five months to properly analyze the case.

Media reports noted Brumadinho city and the families of those involved with the tragedy have filed the lawsuit, which asks for indemnities. The next court hearing is expected for February 2022.

The Brumadinho mayor, who was in Munich to closely follow-up on the case, is confident the judges will cautiously review the case. German based audit company TUV SUD was accused of skipping to assume its responsibility as the auditing company that said the dam was safe.