﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German court extends period to analyze lawsuit against TUV SUD over Brumadinho

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:26:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Three judges in Munich, Germany, decided to extend their analysis of a lawsuit against audit company TUV SUD over Vale’s Brumadinho dam tragedy, which killed over 270 people in January 2019. The judges will have five months to properly analyze the case.

Media reports noted Brumadinho city and the families of those involved with the tragedy have filed the lawsuit, which asks for indemnities. The next court hearing is expected for February 2022.

The Brumadinho mayor, who was in Munich to closely follow-up on the case, is confident the judges will cautiously review the case. German based audit company TUV SUD was accused of skipping to assume its responsibility as the auditing company that said the dam was safe.


Tags: Vale  South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05 Oct

Mineração Corumbense requests logistics company to transport Vale’s iron ore
04 Oct

Vale allowed to use Fábrica Nova section of iron ore railway
16 Sep

Vale accelerates decommissioning of its Doutor iron ore waste dam
07 Sep

Brazil considers Vale and SAM iron ore projects as strategic for the country
07 Sep

Vale seeks to expand two iron ore open pits