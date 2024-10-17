German company Bosch expands operations in Mexico with $250 million

The German company Bosch started the expansion of one of its auto parts businesses in Mexico with an investment of $250 million in the central state of Aguascalientes, the local government reported.

“Today we inaugurated the new production lines for braking systems of the Bosch Aguascalientes company, with an investment of MXN 4.4 billion ($250 million),” reported the governor of Aguascalientes, María Teresa Jiménez Esquivel on her personal account on “X” (formerly Twitter).

The ramp-up of the plant in Querétaro, Mexico, opened in mid-2023, required an investment of $146 million.