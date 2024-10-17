 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > German...

German company Bosch expands operations in Mexico with $250 million

Thursday, 17 October 2024 10:17:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The German company Bosch started the expansion of one of its auto parts businesses in Mexico with an investment of $250 million in the central state of Aguascalientes, the local government reported.

“Today we inaugurated the new production lines for braking systems of the Bosch Aguascalientes company, with an investment of MXN 4.4 billion ($250 million),” reported the governor of Aguascalientes, María Teresa Jiménez Esquivel on her personal account on “X” (formerly Twitter).

The ramp-up of the plant in Querétaro, Mexico, opened in mid-2023, required an investment of $146 million.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Swedish Volvo to increase investment in Mexico by 42 percent to $1.0 billion

17 Oct | Steel News

Heavy truck production in Mexico down 2.8 percent in September

11 Oct | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 11.7 percent in September

07 Oct | Steel News

New car sales in Mexico down 1.4 percent in September

03 Oct | Steel News

Mexico's auto exports down 3.3 percent to $16.36 billion in August

30 Sep | Steel News

55 auto parts companies await US election to invest up to $3.5 billion in Mexico

24 Sep | Steel News

Swedish Volvo to start construction of plant in Mexico in October

16 Sep | Steel News

Primetals to upgrade caster of Mexico’s TYASA for production of automotive grades

30 Aug | Steel News

Mexico's automotive exports rise in July

28 Aug | Steel News

Swedish Volvo to invest $700 million in new production plant in Mexico

27 Aug | Steel News