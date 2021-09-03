﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau’s Capex spending to reach $770 million by 2025

Friday, 03 September 2021 21:03:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau plans to reach Capex spending of $770 million by 2025, the company said this week in a presentation to investors and analysts.

Gerdau said the investments aim to help it expand capacity and improve its portfolio at its Brazilian and North American operations. The company said it will invest $130 million by 2022 to add 400,000 mt in profile and commercial bar capacity at its North American operations.

It will also invest another $140 million by 2022 to improve its portfolio on undisclosed projects. In Brazil, it will spend $200 million to add 250,000 mt of HRC capacity by 2024. Additionally, it will spend another $300 million by 2025 to increase structural profile capacity in Brazil by another 500,000 mt.


Tags: South America  Gerdau  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Sep

Gerdau sees positive outlook in South America
30 Aug

Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill
24 Aug

Vale sells over 371,000 mt of iron ore using WeChat and blockchain
19 Aug

Brazilian court denies request to suspend Samarco’s bankruptcy recovery plan
09 Aug

Gerdau investing over $1 billion in Minas Gerais state