Gerdau’s Capex spending to reach $770 million by 2025

Friday, 03 September 2021 21:03:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau plans to reach Capex spending of $770 million by 2025, the company said this week in a presentation to investors and analysts.

Gerdau said the investments aim to help it expand capacity and improve its portfolio at its Brazilian and North American operations. The company said it will invest $130 million by 2022 to add 400,000 mt in profile and commercial bar capacity at its North American operations.

It will also invest another $140 million by 2022 to improve its portfolio on undisclosed projects. In Brazil, it will spend $200 million to add 250,000 mt of HRC capacity by 2024. Additionally, it will spend another $300 million by 2025 to increase structural profile capacity in Brazil by another 500,000 mt.