Gerdau using solar energy at nine steel distribution facilities

Friday, 18 February 2022 21:52:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Comercial Gerdau, the company’s steel distribution arm, is using solar energy at nine of its steel distribution centers, the company said. Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said these facilities commenced using solar energy in January this year.

The commercial distribution centers are located in the cities of Barreiras (Bahia state), Caruaru (Pernambuco satte), Feira de Santana (Bahia state), Juazeiro (Bahia state), Juazeiro do Norte (Ceará state), Salvador (Bahia state), Recife (Pernambuco state), Varginha (Minas Gerais state), Governador Valadares (Minas Gerais state), Sinop (Mato Grosso state) and Volta Redonda (Rio de Janeiro state).

Gerdau said it expects another 15 distribution facilities to also use “cleaner” energy by year-end. Gerdau’s distribution business, Comercial Gerdau, has over 70 distribution centers and commercial teams spread all across Brazil.