﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau using solar energy at nine steel distribution facilities

Friday, 18 February 2022 21:52:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Comercial Gerdau, the company’s steel distribution arm, is using solar energy at nine of its steel distribution centers, the company said. Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said these facilities commenced using solar energy in January this year.

The commercial distribution centers are located in the cities of Barreiras (Bahia state), Caruaru (Pernambuco satte), Feira de Santana (Bahia state), Juazeiro (Bahia state), Juazeiro do Norte (Ceará state), Salvador (Bahia state), Recife (Pernambuco state), Varginha (Minas Gerais state), Governador Valadares (Minas Gerais state), Sinop (Mato Grosso state) and Volta Redonda (Rio de Janeiro state).

Gerdau said it expects another 15 distribution facilities to also use “cleaner” energy by year-end. Gerdau’s distribution business, Comercial Gerdau, has over 70 distribution centers and commercial teams spread all across Brazil.


Tags: South America  Gerdau  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

Brazilian crude steel output declines 4.8 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Feb

Gerdau and Shell create solar power plant JV

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Feb

Gerdau launches high-resistance rebar product

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

Gerdau aims to cut emissions below steel industry standards

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Jan

Gerdau to halt activities at its Riograndense mill, plans $36 million investment