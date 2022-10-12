Gerdau updates and expands Brazilian specialty steel operations

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 22:16:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

With a new continuous caster of blooms and billets at its Pindamonhangaba (Pinda) plant in the state of Sao Paulo, already operating at full pace, Gerdau enters a new cycle of modernization, to be concluded in 2025.

The new caster involved investments estimated at $135 million, offering higher quality products due to increased level of automation and higher productivity, targeting the perspectives for increased production of electric and hybrid vehicles in Brazil, among other high technology markets.

Under this new cycle of investments, other Gerdau specialty steels plants in Brazil will receive investments in maintenance, technological and environmental update, including the Mogi das Cruzes plant, also in São Paulo and Charqueadas, in Rio Grande do Sul state, while Pinda will also receive additional investments.

According to Gerdau’s CEO Gustavo Werneck, the investments in specialty steels are the preparation for a new cycle of future expanding, with focus in the Americas, aiming at generating more value to its shareholders and becoming a more sustainable organization.