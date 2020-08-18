Gerdau to resume output at Pindamonhangaba steelworks

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 22:58:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau will resume output at its Pindamonhangaba steelworks this month, a local union said this week.The mill’s steelworks had previously halted output, the Pindamonhangaba steel workers union, SindMetalPinda, said.

However, output at the steelworks will resume in August, with a forecasted 38,000 mt/month production capacity.

SindMetalPinda said the mill’s No. 3 rolling mill will also resume activities at 60 percent its capacity.

The union said 90 percent of Gerdau’s Pindamonhangaba workforce have resumed activities, after the steelmaker reduced wages and shifts in an attempt to not fire employees.SindMetalPinda said all the mill’s 2,000 workers are now getting a 100 percent of their wages, as Gerdau resumes activities at more regular levels.