Gerdau to resume Mogi das Cruzes mill by H2, details specialty steel investments

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 19:17:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said this week it plans to resume activities at its Mogi das Cruzes mill in the state of Sao Paulo by the second half (H2) of this year, as part of a BRL 1 billion ($181.4 million) investment at its specialty steel segment in Brazil between 2021 and 2022.

Gerdau said the Mogi das Cruzes mill, which has a capacity of 180,000 mt/year, has been idled since March 2019. Gerdau said the mill will produce specialty steel and will send the product to its rolling mill in Pindamonhangaba, also in the state of São Paulo.

Additionally, the Pindamonhangaba mill should continue investments at its new continuous casting equipment, with a start-up date scheduled for August 2022.

Gerdau said the BRL 1 billion investment should also cover a new annealing and spheroidizing furnace for steel bars for its Charqueadas mill in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Gerdau said the new Charqueadas’ equipment will allow it to meet more specific industry requirements. The equipment will have a 48,000 mt/year capacity and will commence operations by August 2022.