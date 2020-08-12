Gerdau to invest $276.1 million in Minas Gerais state

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 00:12:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau plans to invest $276.1 million (BRL 1.5 billion) in the state of Minas Gerais in the next three years, Marcos Faraco, the company’s vice president for Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay said in a live conference with local newspaper O Tempo.

Faraco said that despite Covid-19, the company will maintain its investment targets for its mills in Minas Gerais state.

“Minas Gerais state is our key steelmaking center today. About 70 percent of Gerdau’s (steel output) is in Minas Gerais state,” he said.

Faraco said Gerdau was quick to adapt itself to the Covid-19 scenario, and the ongoing recovery in the steel industry has been intense.

“In three months, we lived what a company would experience in two or three years,” he said.

Faraco said Gerdau resumed activities at its No. 2 blast furnace at its Ouro Branco mill, located in the city of same name in Minas Gerais state.