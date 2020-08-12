﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau to invest $276.1 million in Minas Gerais state

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 00:12:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau plans to invest $276.1 million (BRL 1.5 billion) in the state of Minas Gerais in the next three years, Marcos Faraco, the company’s vice president for Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay said in a live conference with local newspaper O Tempo.

Faraco said that despite Covid-19, the company will maintain its investment targets for its mills in Minas Gerais state.

“Minas Gerais state is our key steelmaking center today. About 70 percent of Gerdau’s (steel output) is in Minas Gerais state,” he said.

Faraco said Gerdau was quick to adapt itself to the Covid-19 scenario, and the ongoing recovery in the steel industry has been intense.  

“In three months, we lived what a company would experience in two or three years,” he said.

Faraco said Gerdau resumed activities at its No. 2 blast furnace at its Ouro Branco mill, located in the city of same name in Minas Gerais state.


Tags: Brazil  South America  Gerdau  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Aug

Gerdau expected to raise steel prices along with other Brazilian mills
07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments
05  Aug

Gerdau sees profit decline 15 percent in Q2
31  Jul

ArcelorMittal Brazil sees EBITDA decline in Q2
29  Jul

Vale mine dam certificate void under new regulations