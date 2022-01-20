Gerdau to halt activities at its Riograndense mill, plans $36 million investment

Thursday, 20 January 2022 21:47:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said this week it will halt activities at its Riograndense mill, located in the city of Sapucaia do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul state, for over 10 months, as the company aims to invest BRL 200 million ($36.9 million) to repair and upgrade the facility’s steelworks area.

Gerdau said it will halt activities at the mill by February, and expects to resume activities in early 2023, as it concludes the expected repairs and investments. The company said client support won’t be affected, since rolling mill operations from the mill will be offset by semi-finished steel products produced by the company’s other plants in Brazil.

The company said the investment and related repair works will generate 400 new direct and indirect jobs during the investment period execution.

The Riograndense mill has 1,200 workers, and a 450,000 mt/year crude steel capacity, and it produces 495,000 mt/year of finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod, bars, drawn steel and nails.