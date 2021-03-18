﻿
English
Gerdau Summit allowed to import natural gas

Thursday, 18 March 2021 00:29:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Gerdau Summit, a joint venture (JV) between Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau, Sumitomo and The Japan Steel Works (JSW), has been allowed to import natural gas to run its operations.

The JV was one of several Gerdau’s businesses that were recently allowed to directly import the product to run its operations. As previously reported by SteelOrbis, other Gerdau businesses, including Gerdau Aços Especiais and Gerdau Açominas got a similar license in September 2020.

This week’s decision allows Gerdau Summit to import up to 150,000 cubic meters per day from a pipeline in Bolivia.

Gerdau Summit inaugurated  a plant in 2017 in Pindamonhangaba, in the state of Sao Paulo, as reported by SteelOrbis.

Gerdau Summit produces parts for the wind power, sugar and ethanol, and oleo and gas industries. It also produces forged parts for the country’s sugar and ethanol sector, as well as cylinders for the local steel and aluminum industries. Gerdau owns a 59 percent stake in the JV, while Sumitomo and JSW own the remaining 39 and 2 percent stakes, respectively.


