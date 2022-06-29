Gerdau orders new quenching and tempering lines from Danieli

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 23:00:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel producer Gerdau has commissioned the local arm of Italy’s Danieli to provide and install a new surface quenching and self-tempering system for rebar at its Aracariguama plant, located in the state of Sao Paulo.

The new equipment will replace the existing rebar treatment line of the plant. The new line is expected to improve the mechanical properties of the rebars, at low production costs.

According to Danieli, for steel grades with yield strength equal or higher than 500 MPa, it is possible to save up to 18 percent of rebar production costs, as compared to low-alloy steel grades.

The startup of the new lines is expected for the second half 2022.