Gerdau names new vice president for strategy

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 22:39:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian Gerdau group announced the creation of a vice presidency of strategy, “destined to evaluate opportunities to evolve in the development of a strategic planning increasingly dynamic and contemporary.”

The move will generate a chain of alterations of positions, starting with the invitation of Marcos Faraco to the new position. He is currently the vice president for flats and longs operations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Fernando Pessanha, leader of Gerdau Operations in Mexico, will replace Faraco in its former position. Luis Alberto Guereca, director of operations in Colombia, will replace Pessanha in Mexico.

The new positions will be effective as of August 1, 2022.


